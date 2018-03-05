Mumbai doctor, engineer molest woman cop, held

The Juhu police on Sunday arrested a doctor attached to Ghatkopar’s Rajawadi Hospital and an engineer for allegedly molesting and assaulting a woman police constable from Juhu police station.

According to Juhu police officers, the accused have been identified as Dr Gaurav Pagare (29), who is an MS (Ortho) and Pratibha Singh (26), an engineer who works in a private firm in the city.

The complainant, a woman constable, was on patrol duty in Juhu when she was informed at around 6 am by a passing biker that two women and a man were quarrelling loudly in a seemingly inebriated condition at Juhu Circle.

The constable’s vehicle reached the spot, where she saw the trio involved in a heated argument. The constable asked them to stop fighting; instead, they began quarrelling with the constable.

The argument soon escalated, and Dr Pagare allegedly molested the constable, while Singh beat her and scratched her on the face.

They allegedly claimed that they knew senior police officers, and refused to sit in the police vehicle.

When they reached the police station, they allegedly created a furore under the influence of alcohol.

They allegedly repeated their behaviour at Cooper Hospital where they were taken for a medical checkup.

Officers attached to Juhu police station said an FIR has been registered against the duo under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and 85 (1) (penalty for being drunk and for disorderly behaviour) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Later in the day, the accused reportedly apologised to the police and said the incident happened under the influence of alcohol. A police officer said, “We have gained their custody for a day, and we will record their statements. They were reeking of alcohol, so we subjected them to a medical test at Cooper hospital. The report is positive.”

The officer added that investigators will collect CCTV footage, and record eye-witness statements.