Mumbai: Eight additional trains on central line from October 1

It will take the numbers of services to 431 from the existing 423, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:04 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the CR is currently running trains only for government employees and essential services providers.
To reduce overcrowding on special suburban train services in the city, the Central Railway (CR) would introduce eight additional services including two ladies special trains from October 1, it said on Wednesday.

Four of the new special trains will run on the main line, including two ladies specials between CSMT-Kalyan stations, while four services would run on Thane-Vashi Trans- harbour line.

Currently, the railways are operating 923 suburban services in Mumbai, including 500 on the Western Railway line.

With additional eight trains from Thursday, the number will increase to 931.

