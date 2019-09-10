Mumbai gets break from heavy rain after 8 days

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:59 IST

The city got its much-needed respite from the continuous showers, which had lashed several parts of Mumbai in moderate and heavy spells, since September 2. On Tuesday, from 8.30am to 5.30pm, the suburbs recorded only 0.3mm rainfall, while the island city received 0.8mm rain.

The weather bureau said a few spells of light showers were expected till Friday. “Weather systems responsible for active monsoon conditions have weakened. But from Friday onwards, moderate to heavy showers are likely to make a comeback as new systems are expected to develop,” said an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD). A drop in rainfall led to warm and humid conditions on Tuesday.

MAHABALESHWAR crosses 8k-mm mark

On Tuesday, Mahabaleshwar recorded 8012.1mm rainfall against the seasonal normal of 5530.1mm. “Mahabaleshwar is wettest area in world this monsoon, and has recorded 1,400mm more rainfall than Cherrapunji and other parts of the Northeast,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 23:59 IST