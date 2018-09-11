Mumbai HDFC executive murder case: 5 questions that need to be answered

The police have said that the murder of an HDFC Bank executive Siddharth Sanghvi in Mumbai is solved with his body being found and the prime accused, a driver, confessing in court. But some questions are unanswered.

Sanghvi was allegedly murdered by Sarfaraz Shaikh (20) in a robbery attempt gone wrong, in the parking lot of the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on September 5.

According to the police, Shaikh killed Sanghvi when he refused to give Shaikh money he needed money to pay monthly instalments on a bike he had bought. He chose to commit the crime in the parking lot because he knew there wouldn’t be any security guard there.

Here are five questions that deepen the murder mystery and need to be answered.

1. Why did Sarfaraz Shaikh pick Siddharth Sanghvi as his target?

2. Why did Shaikh slit Sanghvi’s throat and stab him if he wanted to only rob him?

3. Why did Shaikh wait for more than three hours before driving away in Sanghvi’s car?

4. If he was ready to confess to the murder, why didn’t Shaikh go to the police instead of dumping the body?

5. Why did Shaikh call Sanghvi’s father and tell him Sanghvi was fine three days after killing him?

The police will also try to ascertain if Shaikh had acted alone or if he had any accomplices. Also, they are trying to recover Sanghvi’s wallet, the items in it and his watch, which are still missing.

The police had initially suspected professional rivalry to have motivated Sanghvi’s kidnapping. However, after Shaikh’s confession, police said the murder appears to have been a case of robbery gone wrong.

Police officials said the investigation, which is still underway, would explore all angles.

Shaikh is currently in police custody till September 19.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 08:54 IST