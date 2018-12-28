Mumbai high-rise residents asked to move out after deadly fire

Hundreds of residents of a high-rise building in northeast Mumbai’s Tilak Nagar were asked to move out of their houses after five people, mostly elderly, were killed in a massive fire on Thursday.

Nearly 150 families of Sargam Society, which has three 15-storey buildings, were asked to collect their essential belongings and plan alternate accommodation after the power supply to their houses was disconnected since the firefighting operation on Thursday night.

“While some are staying at their relative’s place, others have booked hotel stay. There are no alternate arrangements made for us,” Shambhu Shirsat, a resident of one of the buildings in Sargam Society, said.

The fire was reported on the 11th floor of Sargam Society at around 7.30pm on Thursday and within minutes it spread to the floor below. While most residents managed to escape from the building, a few of them were stuck on 13th and 14th floors.

Firefighters found four residents on the 11th floor and them rushed to a hospital where three from the same family were declared brought dead. Another senior citizen also died in the fire.

While officials of the fire brigade suspect that a short-circuit could be the cause of the fire, residents of the building said that a short-circuit in the Christmas tree of one of the flats on the 11th floor led to the massive fire.

The building had no fire-fighting system in place. Fire officials, who were on the spot, said the fire safety installations were not completely built and it did not work at all.

Residents say they raised the issue with the developer as well as the fire brigade in the past. They alleged the fire safety installations were neither checked nor any action was initiated.

Thursday’s incident was the fourth report of a major fire in Mumbai in the last four days.

A level 3 fire broke out at the basement of ground plus seven storey-New Beauty Centre at Khar around 10am. No casualties were reported. Another fire broke out at a clothes factory in Kandivali’s Damu Nagar where four people were killed after a structure of the factory collapsed.

The fire in Sargam Society took place just two days before the first anniversary of the Kamala Mills fire last year in which 14 people had died.

