Mumbai local: Motorman skips Jogeshwari station, commuters left fuming

A Churchgate-bound semi-fast suburban local train from Borivli did not halt at Jogeshwari station on Friday morning.

The incident took place after the motorman allegedly forgot to halt at the station.

Instead, he stopped the train after crossing Jogeshwari — just before Andheri station.

The incident occurred at 10.40am. The train had left Borivli at 10.20am and was headed towards Churchgate on the fast line instead of its usual slow line.

Owing to the incident, the train was held up for some time which delayed other trains on the fast line.

Ravindra Bhakar, chief spokesperson of Western Railway (WR), confirmed the incident saying the crew was replaced after the train reached the Andheri.

“A departmental probe has been initiated,” said another railway official.

Earlier this week, a similar incident of overshooting the platform had occurred at Malad station.

A motorman, who did not wished to be named, said at least 10 to 15 such incidents occur on WR’s suburban network, mostly between Andheri-Borivli section. Most of these incidents occur at Jogeshwari station.

“Generally, semi-fast trains operate on slow line between Andheri-Borivli, but if they ply on the fast line, the motormen sometimes forget to stop the train as they consider it a fast train,” the motorman added.