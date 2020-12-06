Mumbai: Marginal difference in FYJC second admission list cut-offs

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:23 IST

Cut-offs across prominent colleges in the city remained high in the second merit list for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC). The state education department declared the second merit list on Saturday morning.

Of around 1.58 lakh students who had applied, a total of 76,231 students were allotted seats in the second round. Of them, 20,371 were allotted the college of their first preference.

After the first admission round, nearly 2.42 lakh seats across colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were vacant.

While cut offs saw a marginal dip in some of the top colleges, they remained the same in others. For science stream, prominent colleges such as Ramnivas Ruia College and DG Ruparel College in Matunga, Sathaye College in Vile Parle and PACE Junior College in Andheri closed their second lists above 90%. At KC College in Churchgate the cut-off for science saw a marginal increase as it increased from 89.4% in the first list to 90% in the second list.

Similarly, prominent colleges for commerce steam such as RA Podar College in Matunga and NM College in Vile Parle closed second list at 94.2% and 95.2%, respectively. Mulund’s VG Vaze College closed its list at 93.6% with no change in the cut-off from the first list. “We had already completed a substantial number of admissions in the first list itself. Cut-offs were expected to be high with high scorers this year,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal of VG Vaze college.

The highest cut-off for arts stream was recorded at St Xavier’s College in Fort at 94.6% followed by Ramnivas Ruia College in Matunga at 94%. The cut-off increased from 92.6% in the first list to 92.8% in the second for Jai Hind College in Churchgate.

“Since students are allowed to change their preferences in every round, it is possible that students with higher scores might have applied in the second round, leading to an increase in cut-offs,” said an official from the education department.

On September 9, in line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) quota in jobs and education, the state education department stayed the admission process for FYJC until further orders. With this, the second merit list for admissions which was originally scheduled to be released on September 10 was stalled, leaving over 2.42 lakh students in the lurch in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone.

While the state government has revealed that admissions to all courses will now take place without the 12% SEBC quota, it has also clarified through its recent government resolution (GR) that admissions confirmed under SEBC quota during the first round, which took place before September 9, will remain intact.