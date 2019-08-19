Mumbai Metro, monorail to get vertical gardens on their pillars

mumbai

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:17 IST

After its plan to develop vertical gardens under 23 flyovers in the city, the Mumbai civic body will now join cities like Delhi and Bengaluru with it’s proposal to make vertical gardens on Metro and Monorail pillars, and the pillars of flyovers maintained by the Mumbai Metro Rail Development Authority (MMRDA).

Last year, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposed to beautify about 23 spaces under bridges in the city, along with making vertical gardens on its pillars. However, following the Himalaya bridge collapse, it dropped the plans to make vertical gardens on many old bridges, citing that this would cover any cracks that developed in the bridge and was hence dangerous.

However, a senior civic official from BMC said, “The purpose of this is to increase green cover on our polluted roads, and beautify them. This is also making good use of the vertical space that is otherwise cement and concrete and hence not of any use.” A no-objection certificate will be required from MMRDA for the work.

BMC will first install rain durable sheets against the pillars, along with stands to hold the plant pots. The civic body’s garden department will carry out the work. A proposal for this project will be tabled before the general body meeting this Thursday.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 15:17 IST