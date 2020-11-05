e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: NCB arrests man for ‘supplying’ drugs to actors

Mumbai: NCB arrests man for ‘supplying’ drugs to actors

An NCB officer said Abdul Wahid, the accused, has allegedly been in the business for around three years

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:09 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said it has arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedly supplying drugs to television actors and seized drugs and cash from him.

An NCB officer said Abdul Wahid, the accused, has allegedly been in the business for around three years. “He was supplying drugs to actors and other people despite the fact that the NCB is going after those trafficking drugs in the city and having drugs links with the film industry,” the officer said, requesting anonymity. He refused to divulge further details as the agency was on the lookout for more suspects linked to Wahid.

The officer said Wahid is known in the narcotics circuit by the name of Sultan Mirza. “He adopted this name from the actor Ajay Devgan’s Once Upon a Time in Mumbai in which Devgan played the character of Sultan Mirza, a character based on smuggler Haji Mastan from the Mumbai underworld.”

The officer said they have started analysing his phone call details and contact list.

Wahid has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was expected to be produced in court on Thursday.

Officials said 750 grams ganja (marijuana), 75 grams charas (hashish), and three grams of mephedrone were allegedly seized from him along with Rs1.75 lakh in cash.

tags
top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In