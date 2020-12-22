e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Passengers from UK quarantined amid new coronavirus strain concerns

Mumbai: Passengers from UK quarantined amid new coronavirus strain concerns

People who came to receive them said, “Government should have informed us before. Didn’t passengers board flight after being permitted by authorities?”

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Mumbai
Flight services from the UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in London and England.
Flight services from the UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in London and England.(ANI)
         

Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) in Mumbai on Tuesday morning have been sent for institutional quarantine in the wake of the new coronavirus strain.

People who came to receive them said, “Government should have informed us before. Didn’t passengers board flight after being permitted by authorities?”

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday said, “No flights to land from UK post 2:30 am. Passengers who have boarded flights will undergo institutional quarantine. Asymptomatic people will be quarantined at hotels while symptomatic passengers will be admitted at GT Hospital.”

Flight services from the UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in London and England.

On December 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public that a new variant of Covid-19 virus has been found in the UK.

He tweeted, “Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.”

tags
top news
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year, shows Lancet study
Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year, shows Lancet study
AMU represents diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi
AMU represents diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trials cross half-way mark of 13,000 volunteers
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trials cross half-way mark of 13,000 volunteers
New Covid-19 strain: Help desks at airports to manage UK passengers upon arrival
New Covid-19 strain: Help desks at airports to manage UK passengers upon arrival
iPhone to iCar: Apple car may hit roads by 2024, will get ‘next level’ battery
iPhone to iCar: Apple car may hit roads by 2024, will get ‘next level’ battery
LIVE: Counting of votes underway in J-K local body polls
LIVE: Counting of votes underway in J-K local body polls
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In