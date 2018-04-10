Mumbai railway commuters can soon take AC local train on Saturdays too

Commuters will soon be able to travel on the air-conditioned (AC) local train on Saturdays, as the western railway (WR) plans to reduce its two-day maintenance period to one day.

The city’s first air-conditioned local train, which was launched on December 25, provides 12 services between Churchgate and Virar through the week, but is shut for maintenance on weekends. Commuters have been demanding more services.

Last week, officials from Research Design Standard Organisation (RDSO), Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) inspected the train and started work on the issues. Besides maintenance, they are looking into a glitch in the software for automatic opening and shutting of doors.

“There have been instances when the door of the train did not open at a station or the motorman got the door closure signal late. Once we fix it, we can operate the train on Saturday too. A detailed report will soon be submitted to the railway board,” said a senior western railway official.