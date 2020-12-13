e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s Lalbaug cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to six

Mumbai’s Lalbaug cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to six

After 16 people were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion at Lalbaug a week ago, the death toll rose to six on Sunday while the condition of seven others is still critical.

mumbai Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 23:23 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
The incident took place at ground-plus-four-storey Sarabhai building at Ganesh Galli around 7am on December 6.
The incident took place at ground-plus-four-storey Sarabhai building at Ganesh Galli around 7am on December 6.(HT PHOTO)
         

After 16 people were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion at Lalbaug a week ago, the death toll rose to six on Sunday while the condition of seven others is still critical.

The sixth death was reported on Saturday evening as 57-year-old Vinayak Shinde succumbed to his injuries at KEM Hospital in Parel. According to the hospital, the bodies of all the six deceased have been handed over to their relatives after autopsy.

Of the 16 injured people, three are admitted at KEM Hospital and four are admitted at Masina Hospital. Three others were discharged following the incident.

“Three patients are admitted in the intensive care unit under the plastic surgery department. Two of them have sustained around 30% burns while a female patient has got 80% burns,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM Hospital.

The incident took place at a ground-plus-four-storey structure, Sarabhai building, at Ganesh Galli around 7am on December 6. The blast took place at a room occupied by Rane Caterers, where its owner Mangesh Rane was staying. Building residents said the room was being used to prepare food for guests as some wedding preparations were underway at the Rane household. Reportedly, several cooking gas cylinders were kept in the room where the blast took place.

The fire, followed by the blast, started around 7.30am and gutted four rooms on the second floor of the building. The fire was doused in around 30 minutes after the incident took place. Sushila Bangera, 62, was the first person to succumb to the injuries and later, 45-year-old Karim, one of the catering staff, also died.

Following the incident, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced ₹2 lakh assistance to the families of those who lost their lives.

top news
Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
Woman detained under UP’s new law against ‘love jihad’ suffers miscarriage
Woman detained under UP’s new law against ‘love jihad’ suffers miscarriage
Status report of Joe Biden’s all-inclusive cabinet
Status report of Joe Biden’s all-inclusive cabinet
US expects to have immunized 100 mn against Covid-19 by March end: Official
US expects to have immunized 100 mn against Covid-19 by March end: Official
Explainer: How much Covid-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
Explainer: How much Covid-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In