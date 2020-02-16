Mumbai school events: Thane students celebrate annual day

mumbai

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:47 IST

DAV Public School, Thane, hosted its annual day for students of senior KG on one day, and for students of classes 1 to 4 on another day at Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium with lots of enthusiasm and fervour.

Each class programme commenced with the presentation of the school report, which highlighted the achievements of the school and the students. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of lamp by the eminent dignitaries. The senior KG students showcased their talents based on the theme ‘Childhood Diaries’.

Students of class 2 performed on the theme ‘Little Wonders’. Class 3 kids centred their performances on the theme of ‘Incredible India’, taking the audience on a journey.

The students of classes 4 and 1 showcased their talents based on the themes ‘Around The World In 80 Minutes’ and ‘Nostalgia – Relive the Memories’.

The chief guests — Sudeep Arora, Jitendra Rathod, Sushma Misar, Nilesh Shinde and Pradeep Moon — appreciated the school’s efforts unanimously. The principal, Simmi Juneja, also admired the efforts of the students and all the parents.

Going beyond books for knowledge

Seven Eleven Scholastic School, Mira Road, has taken the decision to enhance students’ knowledge of current affairs by conducting a monthly test. The idea was to not limit oneself to books, but to secure knowledge of what is happening all over the world. The test, which was of 20 marks, was recently conducted for students of classes 6 to 8. Three top performers from all three classes were selected. The test got all students to take interest in current affairs.

Kids do their bit to clean up SGNP

Students of St Lawrence High School, Borivili-West, recently teamed up with Afroz Shah-led ‘Date With Ocean Foundation’ for a volunteer programme to beat plastic pollution at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Students, along with other volunteers, worked on a cleanliness programme, involving waste segregation and waste management in padas around SGNP. Students committed to keep their surroundings litter-free and spread awareness on recycling.



Fun and games at annual sports meet

Students of pre-primary and primary sections of St Xavier’s High School, Borivli, participated in the annual sports meet. Students of pre-primary to class 3 took part in fun races and students of classes 4 and 5 had track events. Winners were awarded with medals and certificates by the headmistress, while parents were given a token of appreciation for their participation.

Andheri school kids win big at marathon

Students of St Xavier’s High School, Andheri (East), recently participated in a marathon conducted by Raje Shivaji Sports Club, Jogeshwari (East). Overall, 1,500 students participated in the marathon, of which 356 students from St Xavier’s High School, Andheri (East), took part. The school received the title of ‘Overall Champion’, along with the ‘Best School’ award and ‘Highest Participants’ award.Some of students who did the school proud with their performances are: Mehul Rathod bagged gold medal in the under-16 boys category; Ditti Singh won gold in the under-16 girls category; Shweta Bakkam won gold medal in the under-14 girls category; Vignesh Chavan bagged gold in the under-14 boys category; Amay Yadav won a silver medal in the under-12 boys section; Vaishnavi Surve won gold medal in the under-12 girls category; and Rudra Mahadik won gold in the under-18 boys race.