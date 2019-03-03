Mumbai school trustee acquitted in sexual assault case

The trustee and a teacher of a leading Andheri school were acquitted in a case of alleged sexual assault on a three-year-old student in 2016. A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court on Saturday passed the order, but restrained the trustee, a French national, from leaving India till the period of appeal – one month – ends.

“Indian Immigration Department should not issue any [immigration] documents and put a look-out circular against the trustee till expiry of the appeal period,” said the order. HT has seen a copy of the order.

According to the complaint filed by the student’s parents on May 18, 2017, the assault took place in late 2016. The parents alleged the girl’s teacher took her to the director’s room, where the 57-year-old trustee allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The trustee and the teacher were first arrested on November 7, 2017, after they were booked for rape and aggravated sexual assault under section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 4, 6 and 10 of the Pocso Act.

Both were granted bail on November 24 by the Pocso court.

The student’s mother then moved the Bombay high court (HC), where justice Revati Mohite-Dere cancelled the trustee’s bail and ordered Milind Khetle, assistant commissioner of police, Meghwadi division, to probe the case. The trustee, however, moved the Supreme Court (SC) to seek a stay on the high court’s order, but the SC rejected his petition and directed him to surrender.

The trustee was taken into custody again on April 16, 2018, and had since been in jail.

The trustee’s lawyer, Suren Shetty, said he would not know the court’s reasoning behind Saturday’s order, as he was yet to get a copy of the final order.

But, he said the trustee may soon be released after completion of all formalities.

The teacher’s lawyer, Ashok Gupte, however, said both accused were acquitted as the court “did not believe the prosecution case”.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 01:22 IST