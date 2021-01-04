e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai to face 15% water cut on January 5 and 6

Mumbai to face 15% water cut on January 5 and 6

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:13 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Representational picture.
Representational picture.(AFP)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced 15% water cuts in the city on January 5 and 6 owing to routine maintenance in the city’s water supply pipeline network. The water cut will be in effect from 10am on January 5 to 10am on January 6.

According to BMC, except for a few areas in the eastern suburbs, all areas in south Mumbai and western suburbs will be impacted due to the water cut.

The water cut is being undertaken due to repairs of the chlorine injection points at Yewai in the water supply network, which supplies drinking water from Vaitarna lake. The BMC said all areas in the city except Mulund, Dadar East, Parel and Matunga will remain unaffected due to the planned water cut.

This is the fourth time that the BMC has undertaken water cuts in the last few months. A civic body official said, “There are several activities that are being undertaken to ensure the drinking water quality in the city does not get affected.”

The BMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the civic body and to ensure sufficient water due to the planned water cuts.

The civic body supplies around 3,750 million litres of water daily, against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres. Meanwhile, the seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems, the Vaitarna system supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and the Bhatsa system supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

top news
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In