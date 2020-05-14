e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators

Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators

The police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms from March 20 to May 13, he said.

mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 14:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
The official also said that 18 people were killed in as many accidents between March 23 and May 12, while 38 people were seriously injured in 28 accidents during the lockdown.
The official also said that 18 people were killed in as many accidents between March 23 and May 12, while 38 people were seriously injured in 28 accidents during the lockdown.(Hindustan Times)
         

Mumbai traffic police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms in the city since the travel restrictions came into force in March, an official said.

He also informed that nearly 18 people lost their lives in road accidents in Mumbai from March 23 to May 12.

The police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms from March 20 to May 13, he said.

Nearly 73,735 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmet, 36,248 people were fined for disobeying public order, 11,611 for failing to produce valid licence and over 6,354 for driving without a licence, the official said, adding that 2,09,188 challans were generated.

He said nearly 3,37,136 people have been penalised so far for various offences by the traffic police department amid the lockdown.

The official also said that 18 people were killed in as many accidents between March 23 and May 12, while 38 people were seriously injured in 28 accidents during the lockdown.

tags
top news
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In