Mumbai University’s senate members object to proposal for new colleges

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:57 IST

Members of the University of Mumbai (MU) senate have objected to MU administration’s annual plan that proposes new colleges, as it claims it was published without approvals from the university’s statutory bodies.

The annual plan lays out the locations for the proposed new affiliated colleges, under the university’s five-year perspective plan. The plan for the next academic year 2019-20, which provides for 21 new colleges, was recently approved by the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED). Last week, MU had issued an advertisement inviting proposals from educational trusts for these colleges.

Senate members said that by “bypassing” statutory bodies, including the senate, management council and academic council, the MU administration has violated the rules. They also demanded an enquiry into the decision, alleging that it was done at the behest of educational groups that have a stake in the proposal. “Only after seeking opinions of student representatives, principals and teachers, having a healthy discussion and keeping in mind the needs of various regions, the plan is sent to the government. However, the plan was approved and proposals have been sought for new colleges by bypassing these rules,” read a statement from Pradeep Sawant and Vaibhav Thorat, senate members from Yuva Sena.

A university spokesperson said that the plan will be presented before the statutory bodies for the purpose of “information”. “We have got the approval of MAHED, which is the supreme body,” he said.

Bombay University and College Teachers Union (BUCTU) also condemned the proposal. “The perspective plan needs to take into account what kind of colleges and what kind of faculty is needed in a region. Has the university tried to ascertain the impact of setting up new colleges?” said Madhu Paranjape, general secretary, BUCTU.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 23:23 IST