Mumbai University senate members want student helpline

Several members of the University of Mumbai (MU) senate from Yuva Sena have demanded that the varsity start a telephone helpline to answer students’ queries.

In a letter to vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar, the members suggested that the university have a call centre where dedicated operators can respond to students’ queries about admissions, examinations and document verification. They said that such a facility would save time for students and university staff, and increase the pace of the administrative work.

Pradeep Sawant, one of the senate members, said that many students are unaware of the intricacies of the university administration, which makes it difficult for them to get in touch with the correct authority. “They are often clueless as to whom to approach for their queries,” he said. The senate members also suggested outsourcing the working of the helpline to a BPO centre. “Along with the basic information about exam schedule, re-evaluation, distance learning, and document verification, the BPO can also answer more complex queries after consulting the relevant university official,” said Sawant.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 03:41 IST