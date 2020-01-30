Mumbai witnesses 6 °C temperature drop in a day, cold likely to continue through weekend

mumbai

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:37 IST

Mumbai witnessed its second-coldest minimum temperature of January on Thursday due to cold winds from northern parts of the country, the weather department data showed.

The minimum temperature at the Santacruz weather station dropped to 13.6 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees Celsius below normal, while Colaba recorded 16 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius below normal.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius. This means a six degrees Celsius drop has been witnessed within 24 hours, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature in other parts of the city was much lower with Borivli recording 10.9 degrees Celsius followed by Goregaon at 12.4 degrees Celsius, and Powai at 12.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

On January 17, Mumbai had recorded the minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius, which is the coldest January morning since 2012 and coldest this season so far. On January 29, 2012, the mercury had dipped to 10 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest temperature for the decade, followed by 10.4 degrees Celsius on January 6, 2013. The all-time lowest minimum temperature for the month was recorded on January 22, 1962, at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau said cool weather was likely to continue through the weekend.

“Mumbai and surrounding areas recorded one of the coldest mornings again in January with minimum temperatures going far below the benchmark at many places especially in suburbs. Over the last two days, the weather pattern due to cool northerly winds has allowed temperatures to drop below the normal mark, which had been predicted by us around January 26. This trend of cold breeze during early hours of the day is expected to continue for at least three days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature at many cities in interior northcentral Maharashtra was below 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday with Nashik and Jalgaon being the coldest at 7.9 and 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) moved back into the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday with a reading of 108. On Wednesday, it had dropped to 78 (satisfactory). Air quality researchers said lowering of temperatures has allowed the boundary layer of pollutants to marginally increase and move closer to the surface. An AQI of 101 (moderate) has been predicted for Friday.