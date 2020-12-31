e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mutilated body of a woman wrapped in bedsheet found

Mutilated body of a woman wrapped in bedsheet found

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:37 IST

Hindustantimes
         

The mutilated body of an unidentified woman was found with her head and legs severed at Vidyavihar on Monday morning.

According to Ghatkopar police, the woman was aged between 40 to 45 years. The body, with legs cut below the knees, was recovered from footpath near state transport bus workshop at Nausena Vihar in Vidyavihar. “The body was found wrapped in a bedsheet, and the victim was wearing a top. Nothing was found from the spot that could help us ascertain the identity of the victim,” said Kusum Waghmare, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar police station.

Police sources said the body was not decomposed and was thrown during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The police are in process of checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity for clues, as they believe that the woman was murdered somewhere else. “We did not find any evidence, like bloodstains, nearby to indicate that the deceased was killed at the spot or in the vicinity,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

“Looking at the extreme brutality of severing the head and legs, it appears that the killer may have murdered her in a house or closed premises, and later used a vehicle to dump the body,” the officer added. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The police are now trying to trace the shop from where the bedsheet and the top were purchased, based on tags found on the clothes. Reported cases of missing women in the city are also being scanned.

