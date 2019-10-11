Navi Mumbai traffic cops intensify drives ahead of Assembly polls

mumbai

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:30 IST

In an effort to maintain law and order situation in the city before and during Assembly elections, Navi Mumbai traffic department has intensified drives across the city.

Vehicles are being checked at all entry and exit points as well as on the major roads such as the Sion-Panvel highway, Thane-Belapur road and Palm Beach Road. They are also checking if anyone is trying to transport unaccounted cash, illegal firearms and narcotics to the city, a senior officer said.

Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We will not allow anyone to plan any untoward incidents before and during the elections.”

According to Lokhande, nakabandis are being conducted at all major nodes such as Vashi, Nerul, Panvel, Kopar Khairane and Airoli among others.

Another senior official from the traffic department said they are paying special attention to vehicles which are entering the city through the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Pune highway. The vehicles coming from rest of the Maharashtra and some neighbouring states can enter the city through the two highways.

“If any suspicious looking person does not stop even when he is asked to do, he will be chased and detained. We are also in touch with the officials of the CCTV command centre and will take their help whenever the situation arises,” the official said.

A senior officer from the city special branch said, “Given the strong security arrangements on the roads, it will not be easy for anyone to transport a lot of unaccounted cash and illegal firearms to the city. We are also keeping a tab on the creeks and the coastal areas.”

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:30 IST