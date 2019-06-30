New Central Railway FoBs to not have design of Himalaya bridge

Central Railways (CR) has barred use of Himalaya bridge’s design while constructing new foot over bridges (FoB) on the railway line. This comes after Himalaya bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed on March 14, killing seven people and injuring 27.

CR on Saturday issued a series of guidelines to contractors and those involved in constructing FoBs.

The zonal railway made a third party audit mandatory for quality of materials being used, and inspection at every stage of construction.

New deck designs that will have multiple beams, increased load bearing have been approved for new FoBs on Central Railway.

“We have changed the designs [of the FoBs] as we will know about any irregularities and corrosion in structures, in one inspection,” said a senior CR official, on condition of anonymity.

“High strength bolts that will not increase stress on the bridge, are being fixed. Contractors have been told the bridge work will be completed after certification from the third party,”

Inspections of bridges will be undertaken by the CR authorities and if not maintained properly, the contractor will be held responsible, the circular states. “Maintenance contract should be for a minimum of three years, and regular maintenance of bridges will be undertaken” it adds.

