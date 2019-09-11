No Metro Bhavan at Aarey: 51K Mumbaiites

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:14 IST

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Metro Bhavan during his visit to the city last week, 51,655 Mumbaiites have objected to its construction at Aarey Colony in Goregaon.

Mumbaiites have registered their objection on a portal, letindiabreathe.in. The portal enables citizens to sign on an objection letter addressed to the Maharashtra government.

In August, the state government’s urban development department had invited suggestions/objections on converting 2.03 hectares reserved as no-development zone (NDZ) in Aarey Colony to ‘Metro Bhavan and Metro Rail allied users.’ A senior official from the town planning department of the state said they are assessing the number of objections received so far.

The Metro Bhavan will be a centralised operation centre for all upcoming Metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Yash Marwah, who handles the portal, said, “We keep telling everyone that it is not only about the 30 hectares of land in Aarey. Slowly, everything will be gone in Mumbai’s green lung.”

Marwah said the portal has enabled citizens to send objections for other proposals such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s open spaces policy, the proposal to cut 1,821 trees for three other Metro projects in Mumbai and saving 2700 trees in Aarey from being cut for the Metro-3 car-shed. “We started the portal when the Mahim Nature Park was under threat due to the slum rehabilitation authority’s proposal,” Marwah said. A senior official from MMRDA said all objections will be given due consideration. Last month, MMRDA also appointed a project management consultant for Metro Bhavan at a cost of ₹12.51 crore.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 00:14 IST