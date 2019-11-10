No takers yet to maintain choked Vithalwadi lake

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:52 IST

While the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) tenders to appoint a contractor to clean Vithalwadi lake have found no takers, residents are irked by the stench from the lake and mosquito menace in the area.

The KDMC in August had planned to provide ₹27 lakh to a contractor to maintain the lake for three years.

“We had finalised a contractor in August but the general body raised objection against the contractor. Thus, the work was stalled and we had to refloat the tenders. However, there has been no response. We are waiting for anyone who is eager to take up the maintenance and beautification of the lake,” said Govind Bodke, commissioner, KDMC.

He admitted that the lake has turned into a dump yard as residents constantly throw waste into the water body.

Most of them get heaps of garbage in small vehicles and dump them in the lake. KDMC has been spending money every year for its cleanliness and beautification but there is no regular maintenance.

Vasant Bhongade, ward officer of KDMC, said, “There is a nullah next to the lake that flows into Ulhas river. Often, filth on the banks of Ulhas river chokes the nullah and the sewage in the nullah seeps into the lake. Even as the lake is cleaned every year, overflowing of Barvi dam and the floods lead to increased garbage in the lake.”

Vrushali Mhatre, 53, a resident of Rajesh Apartment in Vithalwadi, said, “Every evening, the stench increases and reaches our homes. We have to keep our windows shut to avoid mosquitoes. We are afraid that this may lead to many health problems.”

The lake once had a pathway, a fountain with lighting and clean water. Within a few months, the fountain became defunct. “People use the lake like a garbage ground. The lake’s beauty is lost,” Umar Khan, 44, an auto driver who often visits the area.