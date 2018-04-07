Number of pending results down to hundreds, says University of Mumbai

A day after HT highlighted the plight of thousands of University of Mumbai (MU) students whose results were held in reserve, varsity officials said several results have been released. A senior official from the examination department said the number of results held in reserve has now been reduced to hundreds.

“Results of several students were held back because their answer booklet for a particular subject could not be traced on the assessment software. We received several complaints from students, which we followed up. In the past one month, we cleared a huge chunk of backlog,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), examinations department, MU.

But in some cases, students have been waiting for more than a month. “The university released results of semester seven engineering students on February 23, but results of 114 students were withheld. Even today, 12 of us are waiting for the MU to find the hard copy of our answer booklet and release our results before we sit for the next semester exams,” said a final year engineering student.

On Friday, HT had reported that the university could not trace answer booklets of more than 2,000 students across all streams and so their results were held in reserve. Students, who had registered a complaint with the university were informed that one or more of their answer booklets needs to be searched manually and only then can assessment take place.

“We have traced several answer booklets and their assessment is underway. The results will be sent to individual colleges soon,” said Malale.