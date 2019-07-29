Of 26 BMC parking lots, only one allotted for 18l two-wheelers

Of the 26 public parking lots (PPL) owned by it, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allotted only one PPL for 18 lakh two-wheelers in the city. Located at Parel, the PPL has 512 parking slots for two-wheelers.

However, the lack of availability of parking lots has proved to be a blessing in disguise for those who own two-wheelers as the BMC is focusing on the other vehicles which are illegally parked.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, “There is a shortage of parking space for two-wheelers. Hence, we are not focussing on taking action against two-wheelers for now. Our focus is on heavy and tourist vehicles as well as on private four-wheelers which are parked illegally within the 500m radius of each PPL, as these vehicles cause most of the traffic congestion.”

According to the official, there are several parking lots where bikers can park their two-wheelers for free.

“There are parking lots, where we have not appointed any contractor, which bikers use to park their vehicles for free. However, once the contractors are appointed to man these parking lots, two-wheeler owners will not be permitted to park their vehicles there,” the official said.

Mazagaon resident Owais Mirza, however, has slammed the BMC’s decision. “How can the BMC not allocate parking spaces for two-wheelers in the rest of the 25 PPLs when half of the city’s vehicle population consists of two-wheelers? The BMC will fail to curb the city’s congestion problem if they don’t provide parking spaces for two-wheelers.”

On July 7, the civic body had imposed steep penalties, beginning from ₹10,000, for four-wheelers parked illegally within 500m of the 26 PPLs owned by the civic body. The BMC claimed that the decision will help in tackling the problem of traffic congestion in the city. It received staunch opposition from many motorists who claimed that the fine amount is too steep.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 06:16 IST