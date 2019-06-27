Ola driver, who masturbated in front of passenger, arrested in Mumbai’s Borivli

A taxi driver, who was sacked by app-based aggregator Ola on Tuesday for allegedly masturbating in the presence of a 36-year-old woman passenger last week, was arrested on Wednesday by the Thane police.

Police said the driver, Sandeep Bhuvneshwar Varnval, who is in his late twenties, was loitering in Borivli (East) when a team of officers laid a trap and arrested him.

The complainant was earlier asked to approach the Shil-Daighar police in Thane to lodge a complaint.

“After her complaint, we immediately started tracing him and within a few hours, managed to get his exact location,” said RD Malekar, a senior inspector.

Based on the description given by the woman, the team of police officers posed as anonymous callers and dialled Varnval’s number until one of them spotted him answering the calls.

Police said it took one-and-a-half hours before he was caught.

After Varnval was taken to the police station, he initially refuted the allegations against him but after sustained interrogation, he confessed to having masturbated in front of the complainant, said police. He was booked under section 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The police will produce him before a court on Thursday.

On June 22, Varnval had allegedly masturbated in the presence of the complainant when they were stuck in traffic in Mumbra.

After she called the cab aggregator’s helpline, another cab was arranged for her and later, the firm had sacked Varnval.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 09:45 IST