One dead, one injured as tree falls on Autorickshaw in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:48 IST

One person was killed and another was injured, after a tree fell on their Autorickshaw in Mulund on Monday morning. Ashok Shingre, 45, was declared dead after he was rushed to MT Agarwal hospital after the incident.

Rajesh Bhandari, 29, who was injured in the tree collapse incident has been rushed to the hospital and is recovering. His condition is said to be stable.

WATCH| Maharashtra floods: NDRF continues rescue ops in Sangli, 2 lakh displaced

The incident occurred at 1 am on Monday.

This is the fourth incident during this monsoon where a tree collapse has killed a citizen. On June 14 this year, three people were killed in a span of 24 hours in separate incidents after trees fell on them.

On June 14, Shailesh Mohanlal Rathod, 38, died when a tree branch fell on him near Vijaykar Wadi on SV Road near Malad on June 14.

On the same day, Nitin Shirvalkar, 43 was killed in Anushakti Nagar in Govandi due to a tree collapse.

On June 13, Anil Ghosalkar, 38 was injured after in a tree collapse at Takshashila Cooperative Housing Society in Jogeshwari. He died on June 14.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 11:35 IST