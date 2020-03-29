e-paper
Mar 29, 2020
Parsi community gets lockdown helpline

mumbai Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:56 IST
Yesha Kotak
Parsi community got their own helpline to seek medical help or any other services related to essential services, on Sunday. Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), caretaker of Parsi properties in the city, decided on the helpline on Saturday evening and floated one on Sunday. Currently there are three volunteers attending to calls and arranging help in whatever they can for the members. “Considering we have a large number of aging population, we are trying to take steps to address concerns of our community members,” said Kersi Randeria, trustee, BPP.

