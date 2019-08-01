e-paper
Patient attacks doctor, three staff in Maharashtra; arrested

Mustafa Sheikh, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), was allegedly enraged after the doctor told his relatives to wait outside. His wife, Asma, has also been booked in the case.

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mustafa Sheikh, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), was allegedly enraged after the doctor told his relatives to wait outside.
Mustafa Sheikh, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), was allegedly enraged after the doctor told his relatives to wait outside.

The police on Wednesday arrested a patient for allegedly manhandling a doctor and three staffers and damaging medical equipment at Late Kashinath Patil Hospital in Narpoli, Bhiwandi.

Mustafa Sheikh, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), was allegedly enraged after the doctor told his relatives to wait outside. His wife, Asma, has also been booked in the case.

“Dr Shahid Ali Pathan asked Sheikh’s relatives to not crowd the ICU and disturb other patients. This led to a verbal altercation between the medical staff and the patient. The argument escalated and Sheikh and his wife attacked the staffers and damaged hospital equipment,” said a senior police officer at Narpoli police station.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 05:18 IST

