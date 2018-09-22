Pawar taunts Ambedkar, says those who helped BJP shouldn’t teach NCP secularism

Those who have helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past should not teach the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secularism, said NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday.

Pawar’s remarks were a retort to Dalit leader and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) chief Prakash Ambedkar, who had said he was not keen on having an alliance with the NCP as the latter is not a secular party.

Ambedkar would not have taken support from NCP for two elections, if our party was not secular and I wouldn’t have gone for his poll campaigning. That time we were considered as secular and now, we are not,” said Pawar in Mumbai. “I don’t remember the year but to defeat our candidate in Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat, Ambedkar fielded Neelam Gorhe and the BJP’s Pramod Mahajan benefitted from the move. Those who helped the BJP at that time are now saying who is secular and who is not?”

Ambedkar has tied up with the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the upcoming polls, throwing a spanner in the Congress-NCP plans to have a grand alliance. However, this move is likely to help the ruling BJP as it will split the opposition votes.

Pawar also reacted to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statements on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that Muslims and Christians are part of this country and have equal rights.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 05:41 IST