People are key to making plastic ban a success, says Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray

As citizens and shopkeepers struggle to comply with the plastic ban across the state, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, the man behind the ban, said people are key to making the ban a success.

In an article published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Wednesday, Thackeray said when the ban becomes a movement spearheaded by people, it would be successful. The next aim, he added, is to control the use of micro-bead plastic.

He requested the environment department of the state government (which is headed by a Sena minister) to ban it by the year end.

“The government has done its bit by bringing in the law and mechanisms for imposing it, the fines and the paraphernalia that goes with the implementation. What is key here is the people! When a ban turns into a passionate movement by citizens who are aware and enthusiastic, is when the intent behind the ban sees light,” he said.

Thackeray, who heads the Sena’s youth wing, said the ban is important and expressed a “sense of pride” to see people adopting alternatives of plastic. “Flower vendors are sending flowers to people’s homes in cloth bags. Vegetables are being sold in cloth bags. Women self-help groups are looking at making jute or cotton bags as a major source of income. Medicines are coming in small paper pouches. Tea and coffee stalls, college canteens and restaurants are doing away with plastic. That is a major success in itself, which gives me a sense of pride in our people,” he said in the article.

The state environment department will come up with a notification soon that will prohibit the use of microplastics or plastic microbeads, Thackeray said, explaining that this ban is aimed at protecting marine life threatened by microplastics. “Our next target is to control the use of plastic microbeads. This, for those who are aware, is a major global problem. It comes in scrubs and other such products. I have humbly requested the [environment] minister to ban it by the end of this year,” he said, adding that plastic microbead is a “massive monster” that needs to be defeated globally.