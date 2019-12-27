People’s mood: Don’t fool us, work for us

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:46 IST

This has been a year of extraordinary developments in the country, from which the state and city obviously could not be aloof. As 2019 signs off, countless questions that besiege the minds of Mumbaikars about what the coming year holds for them.

Answers to most of these questions are located in Mantralaya, where the new state government strives to become more steadfast, and a couple of kilometres north in the BMC and Police headquarters which essentially define how the city functions.

The MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray is still to find its bearings. All ministerial portfolios are yet to be decided which suggests that the tugs and pulls of a three-party alliance with vastly differing ideologies have not yet ceased. An existential threat keeps them together.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar as patriarch and mentor of the alliance has been its chief trouble-shooter. His vast experience and formidable experience in political management has helped the alliance tide over early troubles, but this has its threshold.

How long and how well (both these attributes are important) the alliance survives is important not just for Maharashtra and Mumbai, but also the country. If the alliance collapses early, it would change the national political dynamics. The longer it lasts, it could erode the NDA’s clout.

The best way for a government to establish credibility is to articulate its vision and programs clearly and make timely delivery of these. Maverick decisions may in the short-term may earn plaudits, or induce shock and awe, but can rebound in the medium to long term. Programs must also be decided by logic, not vengeance.

The Shiv Sena had always opposed the Aarey shed for the Metro Line, so the alliance may not be put under duress for revising that decision.

However, if every program of the previous government starts getting overturned, the Sena, which was part of that government, will face stiff questions and possibly rebuff.

There is also the paradox of the Sena being environmentally concerned in the Metro Shed case while also being party to the Coastal Road project which several environmentalist are still fighting against. How is that going to be resolved.?

For CM Uddhav Thackeray the challenge of holding the government together will increase with time as alliance partners seek more clout to ensure their own parties remain relevant going ahead. But the bigger onus on the Sena is in rescuing its tardy reputation of running the BMC.

On an everyday basis, the municipal corporation has a more direct impact on the lives of citizens, and it hardly need be reiterated that Mumbaikars are fed up on several counts.

How to get the BMC back on track?

Devolution of powers from various other controlling bodies like MMRDA, MHADA etc is not possible now. But joint action committees between these power centres could be forged so that there is collaboration instead of confrontation on crucial matters.

It is a good time to take up Aditya Thakeray’s idea on increasing and improving Mumbai’s nightlife. I can’t think of another megapolis so moribund as Mumbai. It’s time the city was freed of pointless restrictive rules.

However, ideas like redoing the zoo and beautification programs etc could be assigned to corporate houses. Use the money and manpower resources of the BMC for improving the crumbling health and education situation.

High priority, obviously, should be given to ensure motorable roads. Mumbai has had enough of pits and potholes that make everyday commute not only a hardship, but also a serious hazard. This simply can’t go on any longer.

The national mood currently is sombre.

“We are seeing through deceit and double speak, don’t take us for a ride, we will not take it anymore’’ the people seem to be saying. While the countrywide protests are obviously for vastly different reasons, the warning is for those in authority everywhere, Maharashtra government and BMC not exempted.