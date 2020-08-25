Raigad building collapse: After 19 hours under debris, 4-year-old survives

mumbai

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:11 IST

Rescuers pulled out a four-year-old boy alive from the debris of a five-storeyed building almost 19 hours after it collapsed at Mahad near Mumbai on Monday. Officials said Mohammad Bangi was rushed to a nearby hospital and that he has suffered minor injuries.

His aunt, Rupasa, said the boy was trapped under the debris along with his two sisters and mother. “His three family members are still trapped under the rubble. I pray for everyone’s survival,” she said.

The 10-year-old building collapsed on Monday evening and around 25 people were initially trapped. The rescuers have so far saved seven people while the search is still on for others.