Raigad building collapse: After 19 hours under debris, 4-year-old survives

Raigad building collapse: After 19 hours under debris, 4-year-old survives

Officials said Mohammad Bangi was rushed to a nearby hospital and that he has suffered minor injuries

mumbai Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:11 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Mahad (Raigad)
NDRF personnel sift through the rubble with the help of a sniffer dog in search of survivors at the collapse site in Mahad in Raigad.
NDRF personnel sift through the rubble with the help of a sniffer dog in search of survivors at the collapse site in Mahad in Raigad.(PTI)
         

Rescuers pulled out a four-year-old boy alive from the debris of a five-storeyed building almost 19 hours after it collapsed at Mahad near Mumbai on Monday. Officials said Mohammad Bangi was rushed to a nearby hospital and that he has suffered minor injuries.

Also read: Police to file FIR against 5 in building collapse

His aunt, Rupasa, said the boy was trapped under the debris along with his two sisters and mother. “His three family members are still trapped under the rubble. I pray for everyone’s survival,” she said.

The 10-year-old building collapsed on Monday evening and around 25 people were initially trapped. The rescuers have so far saved seven people while the search is still on for others.

