Rain-hit farmers see a ray of hope

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:02 IST

Amid the VIP invitees, workers of three parties and others at Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in function at Shivaji Park in Dadar were 500 farmers, including relatives of those who ended their lives. They were invited to show the alliance’s commitment to them.

Thackeray also invited and felicitated Sanjay and Rupali Sawant, a couple who walked 100km to Pandharpur and offered prayers for the Shiv Sena to come to power in the state.

Narendra Patil, son of Dharma Patil who committed suicide at Mantralaya, too, was present at the event.

Earlier this year, Narendra was detained by the Dhule police during former CM Devendra Fadnavis’s visit. Narendra said, “According to me, the Sena government is worried about farmers, so they invited me. We have been suffering badly through the year and have high hopes from this alliance.”

Mohan Yadav, a resident of Daund in Pune district, said he was a fan of Balasaheb Thackeray.

He even named his two sons Uddhav and Raj. Yadav came riding on a saffron bike.

“I am fan of Balasaheb and I feel proud that finally someone from the family was sworn-in as the chief minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav ji has set an example by leading from the front.”