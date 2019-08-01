Rain in July sets new high for maximum city

mumbai

Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall in its recorded history when Santacruz weather station logged 1,470.4mm rain on Wednesday. This is the wettest July since 1901 when the city rainfall was first recorded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated pockets in the city and suburbs on Thursday.

The IMD said that after 5.6mm of rain on Wednesday, Santacruz weather station logged 1,470.4mm rainfall for July – 1.9mm more than the previous record of 1468.5mm in July 2014. On July 20, the city had exceeded the month’s average rainfall of 840mm. Mumbai has already received 91.32% of the seasonal rain. Since June 1, Santacruz observatory has received 1,979.9mm rain as against the average rainfall of 2,168mm that the city receives between June and September.

IMD officials attributed the heavy July downpour to the strong presence of westerlies or upper air circulation over the north Konkan region, which includes Mumbai. Since June 1, the city has witnessed above-normal rain – 1,918.8mm (an excess of 610mm) and 1,473.8mm (an excess of 245mm) at Santacruz and Colaba weather stations. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD Pune, said, “Maharashtra, specifically Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune and adjoining areas, experienced convergence of the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon and the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. The presence of offshore trough also gave a big push.”

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet, described the amount of rain in July as exceptional. “There was a monsoon surge in Mumbai in July driven by successive low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that strengthened westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over land, upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, and an off-shore trough between south Gujarat and Maharashtra,” he said.

On Wednesday, between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the suburbs received 5.6mm rain, while south Mumbai recorded 5.8mm rain. From 8.30am Tuesday to 8.30am Wednesday Santacruz recorded was 65.1mm rain and Colaba witnessed 43.4mm rain. Maximum temperature at Colaba was 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal. At Santacruz, the maximum temperature was 28.5 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature was at 23.4 degrees Celsius at Colaba and Santacruz.

