Rain intensity reduces in Mumbai, moderate showers expected

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:28 IST

After two nights of continuous downpour, the intensity of rain was much lesser in Mumbai and surrounding areas between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Moderate rainfall was witnessed in the suburbs while light rain was recorded in south Mumbai. The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 61.6mm of rain between 8.30am on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday of which close to 40mm rain was recorded overnight.

Colaba recorded rainfall of 12.2mm in 24 hours and less than 3mm overnight. However, heavy rain continued in Thane as 76.6mm was recorded over the past 24 hours.

“Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai received moderate to heavy showers over the last 24 hours with more impact on Navi Mumbai and Thane regions. Several areas in south Konkan and central Maharashtra too recorded heavy to very heavy rains,” KS Hosalikar, India Meteorological Department’s deputy director-general of the western region, said.

“Over the next 24 hours, Mumbai will receive moderate intermittent showers while satellite and radar images indicate that the movement of cloud bands over south Konkan leading to heavy rain,” Hosalikar added.

Since 8.30am on Friday to 8.30am on Monday, Mumbai has recorded a massive 399.5mm of rain, which helped the city surpass its seasonal average with 56 days still to go for the season to end. The whopping 204mm rain in 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday was also the second-highest of rain in August since 2011.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said rain intensity will remain low till August 9.

“Systems allowing heavy to very heavy rain over north Konkan, including Mumbai, have weakened. Only light to moderate showers are now expected giving much-needed relief and time for water to recede from flooded areas,” private agency Skymet’s vice-president (meteorology and climate change) Mahesh Palawat said.

“The city is not likely to have any problems till August 9 as sporadic spells of moderate showers are expected,” Palawat said.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 11:08 IST