Raj and Modi: From a favourite to an adversary

Aug 20, 2019

Exactly eight years after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray visited Gujarat and praised the development model of the state’s then chief minister, Narendra Modi, his party is alleging that the leader is being victimised because he ran a campaign against now Modi-led government at the Centre during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Thackeray on August 22 for inquiry in connection with an investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. The ED is apparently probing a deal between Kohinoor CTNL, a company formed by Thackeray, his associate Rajan Shirodkar and Unmesh Joshi—son of senior Shiv Sena leader and former chief minister Manohar Joshi—and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group. Kohinoor CTNL bought land of Kohinoor Mills in central Mumbai in an auction conducted by the National Textile Corporation (NTC) for ₹421 crore. The IL&FS had invested ₹225 crore in the company that constructed Kohinoor Square, a commercial project built on the land.

The Opposition parties such as Congress and NCP have extended support to Thackeray and have alleged a political vendetta by the BJP government at the Centre because Thackeray ran an effective campaign criticizing Modi over his government’s policies in last five years. This is completely opposite of what had happened in August 2011, when Thackeray toured Gujarat for nine days to study the development in the state. Thackeray had praised the work done by Modi in Gujarat while the latter had lauded the MNS chief for choosing to visit Gujarat instead of holidaying in Switzerland like many political leaders. Back home, Maharashtra BJP leaders had even hinted that they would consider taking the MNS on board instead of Shiv Sena. Then BJP president Nitin Gadkari was in favour of replacing Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena with the MNS as alliance partner. Ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray declared his support to Modi. However, he fielded candidates against Shiv Sena. His stand did not go down well with his voters and MNS candidates lost badly. According to his close aides, Raj was expecting the BJP to dump the Sena and pick his party as an alliance partner. However, the BJP leaders saw an opportunity to expand the party across the state, cashing in on Modi’s popularity. They snapped ties with the Sena but also ignored the MNS. With Modi-led BJP emerging as popular options and an aggressive Sena as second option, Marathi voters did not vote for the MNS. Its tally in Assembly reduced to one from 13. Thackeray’s aides say this ‘betrayal’ by the BJP made him go completely against the party. It went to the level of him campaigning against Modi and BJP in last Lok Sabha elections. With his oratory and new style showing videos on a giant screen as he spoke, Thackeray’s rallies created waves. However it did not translate into votes for the Opposition. Still, the Opposition parties are keen on getting the MNS aboard. It is likely that his party will be part of Opposition front in Maharashtra in the coming Assembly elections. The Opposition would be looking forward to use his appeal, especially in Mumbai-Thane-Pune-Nashik belt.

From a favourite in August 2011, Thackeray has become an adversary of Modi now. Will he face the heat with the ED breathing down his neck? Will this ‘victimisation’ create sympathy for him among the Marathi voters? In 2008, when he was arrested in connection with anti-north Indian violence, his popularity grew. His party did well in 2009 assembly elections. A decade later, things could be different though there are conspiracy theories that the action is aimed at creating sympathy for him as MNS would eat into Sena votes in case the BJP goes solo. At this juncture, this looks farfetched. Ironically, the centre of the controversy, Kohinoor Square, is situated bang opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan, Sena’s office in Dadar.

