Report on GST Bhavan blaze likely on Monday

mumbai Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:22 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
The Mumbai Fire Brigade department is likely to submit the report on GST Bhavan fire on Monday. As of now fire brigade department has received departmental inquiry reports from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Public Works Department (PWD) on possibilities behind the fire.

After compiling all these details final report is likely to be ready on Monday. Action will be taken as per recommendation given in report, said fire brigade official.

A senior fire brigade official said, “We have almost completed our inquiry. As per our report short circuit in electrical wires seem to be a reason behind fire incident.”

Fire brigade almost took more than three hours to douse the fire, fortunately there were also no casualties.

