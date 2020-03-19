Rlys to check travel history of employees

mumbai

Indian Railways will be carrying out its own assessment of the travel history of its employees and insist on home quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The railway board, the apex body of all zonal railways is contemplating on pressing a home quarantine for the railway employees who have returned from abroad recently (post February 8) along with testing its employees, who have symptoms of Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a Western Railway train supervisor was admitted to railway operated Jagjivan Ram hospital in Mumbai Central on the suspicion of having coronavirus symptoms. The supervisor was then transferred to civic operated Kasturba hospital for testing.

The supervisor was tested negative for the virus but the rail authorities have decided to up its ante.

The zonal railways have undertaken a series of steps in order to handle cases of Coronavirus among the railway employees. An isolation ward has been created at the Jagjivan Ram hospital in the city on Western Railway. The Central Railway, has created isolation wards at Byculla and Kalyan railway hospitals.

“The assessment of employees, who have travelled from abroad recently will soon begin,’’ said a railway official.