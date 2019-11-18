RTOs ignore flouting of HSRP number plate norms: Motorists

mumbai

The regional transport offices (RTOs) are ignoring flouting of norms by city-based automobile dealers while installing high-security registration plates (HSRP) on newly-registered vehicles, experts and motorists have alleged.

According to Rule 50 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, HSRP should contain state code (MH in Maharashtra) and registration codes (RTO code such as 01 in South Mumbai) in the first line and the remaining numbers in the second line, one below the other.

But a majority of newly-registered two-wheelers and smaller goods vehicles do not sport their rear HSRP in the specified format.

For instance, the vehicle with registration number MH01 DN 1823, should have MH 01 in first-line and DN 1823 in the second line. But, instead of this, many dealers are installing HSRP which displays MH01D in first-line and N1823 in the second line. According to RTO officials, this format is incorrect and is in violation of the rule.

A senior RTO official, requesting anonymity, said that writing one of the two alphabets in vehicle registration mark next to the RTO code might confuse people and make it difficult for people to quickly read or remember the number in case of any instance.

Shekhar Channe, transport commissioner of Maharashtra, said that they have received complaints about HSRP, and that he has already conducted a meeting with vehicle dealers on this issue. “We are going to take strict action against the dealers for violating HSRP related rules,” he said.

As per revised rules, the onus of fitting these plates lies on manufacturers, and thus, it is the responsibility of automobile dealers to hand over the vehicles to customers only after the installation of HSRP.

