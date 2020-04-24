e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Run special trains for migrants in Maharashtra after Covid-19 lockdown: Ajit Pawar

Run special trains for migrants in Maharashtra after Covid-19 lockdown: Ajit Pawar

According to an official statement, in a letter to Goyal, Pawar said that the migrant workers, stranded in different parts of Maharashtra, may step out in big numbers to return to their states when the train services resume after the lockdown is lifted.

mumbai Updated: Apr 24, 2020 01:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Pawar also referred to the scores of migrant workers gathering outside Bandra Railway Station here on April 14 -- when the nationwide lockdown was to end, but was extended till May 3 -- and said the incident marked how desperate the labourers were to return to their home states.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run special train services from Mumbai and Pune to ferry migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra to their native states after the lockdown ends on May 3.

This can lead to law and order problem (with workers coming out in big numbers), he added.

To avoid this, the Railway Ministry should run special trains, he demanded.

The Maharashtra Finance Minister said that the state government has arranged accommodation and food for the migrant workers, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

He said six-and-half lakh workers are currently staying across the shelters provided by the state government.

“The law and order problem can be avoided and workers can return to their respective home states safely if the Railway Ministry runs special trains for them after the lockdown period is over,” the statement quoted Pawar as saying in the letter. PTI ENM NP NP

