Search for Mumbai cop’s mortal remains: Metallic debris found at 10 spots

Traces of metallic debris have been found at 10 places in Vasai creek within 50m of the spot where assistant police inspector (API) Ashwini Bidre’s body was allegedly dumped, said police.

According to the police, Bidre was hacked to pieces by her lover and senior police inspector Abhay Kurundkar in April 2016 and her mortal remains were disposed of in an iron trunk. The accused kept 25kg weight in the trunk to prevent it from surfacing, said police. Although the metallic objects are still to be retrieved, investigators are hoping to find the trunk, which can give them conclusive proof that she was murdered.

Last week, the Navi Mumbai police roped in a private company and got gradiometers, used by oceanographers, to find the trunk. Gradiometers are used to measure underwater magnetic field (or gravity) and can trace metal objects upto 10m under the seabed.

A top source in the Navi Mumbai police told HT, “The gradiometers have recorded metallic debris. The debris could be of boats or vehicles that plunge into water after accidents on the bridge or the trunk we are looking for. We will deploy divers to examine the debris.”

The search, meanwhile, entered its second phase this week and is expected to continue for the next one week, amid oceanographers’ assessment that the trunk could have travelled a maximum of 200-250m from the spot (in any direction) where it was dumped more than two years ago.

So far, four people, including key accused Kurundkar, have been arrested for the murder, including Pune banker Mahesh Phalnikar, who revealed that she was murdered. Kurundkar, who was in a relationship with Bidre, wanted to get rid of her as she was pressing for marriage, Phalnikar alleged. Phalnikar told the police he had helped Kurundkar dispose of the body in the creek. Kurundkar’s driver Kundan Bhandari and Raju Patil, nephew of politician Eknath Khanse, are the other arrests in the case.