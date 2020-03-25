Sewri society keeps the home quarantined and others safe

mumbai

With 39 residents asked to stay home quarantined after returning from a foreign country, Ashok Gardens society at Sewri is taking special precautions to stay safe, amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The society has created a database for the self quarantined to provide them essential services at their doorstep. “We started this more than a week ago. All those coming from abroad were screened at the main gate,” said Dr Gautam Deshpande, dentist.

All common areas in the society have been shut.

The society has 542 flats with 2,000 residents, which includes professionals from all walks of life. They have barred the entry of all outsiders and part-time help. Deliveries have been stopped, while those that are urgent have to be dropped at the main gate or lobby of the particular wing. Trainers and laundry services have been stopped for over a week now. However, care-givers for the elderly and milk vendor have been allowed. The security personnel have been given infrared thermometers and hand sanitisers to screen them.

At the grocery shop in the club house, only two or three people are allowed to enter at a time, and the baskets are sanitised after each use. All common areas are sanitized every half an hour, while a plastic coating has been put on lift buttons. Footmarks have been put in lifts, so that people stand at a distance of one-and-a-half ft. “Our society has 2,000 residents, with at least 1,000-2,000 visitors, which is why we decided to implement these measures. Whether it is right or wrong, we will know later,” said Capt Prakash Correa, secretary of the society.

The club house, which includes gym facilities and open air games, is out of bounds for residents, while those entering the common area and tracks have been asked to walk at distance. “We have never seen a shutdown like this in our lives, and we don’t want to see another one. We understand that these are tough times, but once this passes, we will all be back together. Just before the virus scare, we had a volleyball tournament,” said Anu Bhatia, treasurer of the society.

“A facility office is functioning to provide 24-hour medical help to the residents,” said Sanjay Dube, chairperson of the managing committee.

“We wouldn’t have been able to manage any of these measures without the help of the civic body. They have been constantly providing support and guidance, and have been paying regular visits to our society to counsel those who have been quarantined,” said Mihir Mehta, joint chairperson.