Sewri-Worli connector: Citizens raise concerns with MMRDA during meet

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:35 IST

In a public consultation held on Tuesday, citizen activists raised concerns over the proposed Sewri-Worli elevated connector with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Rohit Katre, a resident of Shivaji Park said, “The proposed link is ill-conceived as it will navigate above the already congested areas, such as Elphinstone Road. MMRDA should consider an underground road instead.”

MMRDA, however, said that an underground road is not feasible for the ₹1,276-crore project.

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena raised concerns over the tree-loss owing to the project. “MMRDA must look at connecting the corridor to the coastal road. Also, the authority must also take into account a rough estimate of the number of trees that will be affected due to the project, and frame a proper plan to transplant trees,” he said.

The residents of Sewri and Worli also raised concerns over their rehabilitation.

Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, who is in-charge of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project, said, “We are holding talks with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to consider connecting the Sewri-Worli corridor with the proposed coastal road. As far as rehabilitation is concerned, we will hold a separate meeting with the project-affected people and local political representatives.”

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had asked MMRDA to undertake a public consultation for the project, as 438 metres of the area on both ends of the corridor falls under coastal regulation zone (CRZ)-II.