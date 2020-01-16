Sharad Pawar created heaven in Baramati, says Thackeray

mumbai

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:58 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday praised the development work in the agriculture sector carried out by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his family in Baramati. Thackeray said some people like to talk big, but in Baramati one can witness the actual work.

The CM was in Baramati to attend an agriculture exhibition organised by Baramati Agriculture Development Trust led by Pawar.

“I have been to many exhibitions but would have missed a lifetime experience had I not come to see the Baramati exhibition. Some people like to talk big but here we can see [work] happening. Pawar has created a heaven on barren land. Denying credit to the Pawar family is nothing less than hollowness,” Thackeray said.

Speaking at the event, Pawar pointed out that though many expected him to retire from politics he doubts that will happen soon. “Many had thought that I will retire but that did not happen. People of Maharashtra did not let that happen,” Pawar said.

The exhibition, spread over 100 acres of land, was visited by Thackeray in an electric car. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar himself drove the car for the CM. Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule travelled along with Thackeray in a helicopter from Mumbai to attend the event.

Actor Aamir Khan, who also attended the exhibition, said he planned to stay back longer. “Through Baramati Agriculture Development Trust, the Pawar family has done a lot of work. I will stay for three to four days to understand everything,” he said.