e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Sion flyover won’t open today: MSRDC

Sion flyover won’t open today: MSRDC

mumbai Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:29 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Commuters will have to face traffic on Monday too as the Sion flyover will open on Tuesday morning due to ongoing repair works by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

MSRDC, which undertook the work on Friday morning, was initially supposed to open the flyover for traffic at 5 am on Monday.

However, officials said that they will now open the flyover on Tuesday morning.

An official from MSRDC said, “There are some incomplete works to be done within the first block which we will complete on Monday.” MSRDC has permission for a eight-week traffic block from the Mumbai traffic police. Post this block, the flyover will be shut for traffic between 10 pm on Thursdays and 6 am on Mondays for seven weeks. On Friday, massive traffic snarls were reported towards Dadar from Thane as the crucial flyover connecting the eastern suburbs to island city was shut.

top news
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
All evacuees from Wuhan to be discharged from facilities
All evacuees from Wuhan to be discharged from facilities
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News