Sion flyover won’t open today: MSRDC

mumbai

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:29 IST

Commuters will have to face traffic on Monday too as the Sion flyover will open on Tuesday morning due to ongoing repair works by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

MSRDC, which undertook the work on Friday morning, was initially supposed to open the flyover for traffic at 5 am on Monday.

However, officials said that they will now open the flyover on Tuesday morning.

An official from MSRDC said, “There are some incomplete works to be done within the first block which we will complete on Monday.” MSRDC has permission for a eight-week traffic block from the Mumbai traffic police. Post this block, the flyover will be shut for traffic between 10 pm on Thursdays and 6 am on Mondays for seven weeks. On Friday, massive traffic snarls were reported towards Dadar from Thane as the crucial flyover connecting the eastern suburbs to island city was shut.