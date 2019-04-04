SoBo medical college students hold protest against moral policing

Around 100 undergraduate students of state-run Grant Medical College, Byculla, on Wednesday, protested against alleged moral policing by faculty members inside college premises.

The students staged the protest in the college as well as outside Grant Medical College Association Gymkhana, Marine Lines. In a letter to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the students alleged that, as per the dean’s instructions, men and women students, who live in the campus hostel, are not allowed to talk to each other after college hours.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean, Sir JJ Hospital, however, refuted the allegations and said he was unaware of the letter. “I have called for a meeting with the students tomorrow,” he said.

The students also complained that the warden of the girls’ hostel has imposed restrictions on the clothes students are allowed to wear. “We are facing these issues for the past few months,” said a student who signed the letter. Students also alleged that the faculty plans to demolish Grant Medical College Association Gymkhana, which is meant for the students, without consulting them.

Dr TP Lahane, director, DMER, said, “I have set up a committee to investigate the matter. They will submit the report by April 12.”

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 06:59 IST