Soon, hire public bicycles for commuting

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:53 IST

In a bid to promote a pollution-free commute, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has drafted a policy for a public bike-sharing system (PBS). This would allow commuters to hire pedal-powered and electric motor bicycles on a rental basis to cover shorter distances in the city.

The BMC is planning to invite interested parties to start a PBS on a pilot basis once the policy is tabled at the upcoming general body meeting.

The project would be started at certain locations, before expanding the coverage area.

The bikes — which include bicycles and electric motorbikes — would be provided in collaboration with private entities, while the civic body would be responsible for providing the necessary infrastructure for the tracks.

The bikes would have reflectors, baskets and rustproof frames, and the maximum speed would be restricted to 25km per hour.

The contractor would be allowed to advertise on the bikes to generate revenue, while the civic body would shoulder the responsibility of obtaining the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the traffic department.

Citizens would have to provide their identity cards while taking the bike on lease, and in return, the contractor would have to ensure that no information of the riders is sold or misused.

Ashutosh Salil, joint commissioner, said, “We have drafted the policy and sent it for approval to the general body. The bikes would be used for a short distance. For example, the route from Churchgate to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) could be explored since most pedestrians use that route.”

As of now, Thane and Navi Mumbai civic bodies already provide electric bikes on rent.

The BMC plans to take assistance from these neighbouring civic bodies while setting up its PBS. To attract investors, the BMC would provide infrastructure free of rent for the first year, and then chalk out a plan to rent out the place at a fixed rate.

The concerned company must have experience of renting at least 1,000 bikes for a minimum of 12 months, in at least two Indian cities.

