Special bus and train services on Mahaparinirvan Divas in Mumbai

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas (death anniversary) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has planned special ‘Mumbai Darshan’ bus services from December 4 to December 7, while the railway authorities have planned special trains for the convenience of the people.

BEST is going to operate these special buses at an interval of every 30 minutes from Shivaji Park. The buses will cover Dadar, Five Gardens, Wadala, Byculla Zoo, Gateway of India, NCPA, Siddhivinayak, Worli and Shivaji Park.

This will be the first time that the authorities (BEST and railway) will be operating such a service. It is expected to take at least three hours for the entire tour. The citizens will have to shell out ₹150 for the service.

The Central Railway (CR) has also planned 12 suburban locals at midnight between December 5 and December 6 for the convenience of the people who would be reaching the city on Mahaparinirvan Divas. The zonal railway has also planned 12 special outstation from Mumbai.

CR informed that the special trains on the main line will be run between Dadar-Kurla, Dadar-Thane and Dadar-Kalyan, whereas the services on Harbour line will run between Kurla-Mankhurd, Kurla-Vashi and Kurla-Panvel, from 1am onwards.

According to BEST officials, they had planned these special buses last year but due to heavy rain could not execute it. “The conductors are also trained to inform the people about the places the buses will visit,” said Ashish Chemburkar, chairman, BEST Panel.

Chemburkar added that the people visiting the city on Mahaparinirvan Divas like to visit a few specific places and they have planned the special buses on those routes only.

According to BEST officials, they will ply 60-70 buses everyday between December 6 to December 7. Apart from that,10 buses will be there in Shivaji Park for emergency purpose.

